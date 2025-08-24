Rain pours misery on Odisha, Sambalpur waterlogged

SAMBALPUR: Continuous downpour over the last 48 hours left large parts of Sambalpur waterlogged, bringing alive the city’s past monsoon nightmare on Saturday.

While the average rainfall in Sambalpur was only 13 mm two days ago, the city recorded 63.3 mm rain in the last 24 hours, bringing daily life to a grinding halt.

Localities like Sakhipara, Chandan Nagar, Charbhati, Mandalia, Binakhandi, Balibandha, Govindtola, Hirakud Colony, Housing Board colony, Modipara and Kumbharpara, all situated in low-lying zones suffered the most due to outdated and undersized drainage channels. The sudden rise resulted in severe waterlogging in most of these areas and several other localities including Dhanupali area.

In many places, the streets were heavily waterlogged, forcing people to wade through knee-deep water. Office-goers and schoolchildren were among the worst hit, struggling to make their way through the flooded roads.