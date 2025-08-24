Rain pours misery on Odisha, Sambalpur waterlogged

SAMBALPUR: Continuous downpour over the last 48 hours left large parts of Sambalpur waterlogged, bringing alive the city’s past monsoon nightmare on Saturday.
While the average rainfall in Sambalpur was only 13 mm two days ago, the city recorded 63.3 mm rain in the last 24 hours, bringing daily life to a grinding halt.
Localities like Sakhipara, Chandan Nagar, Charbhati, Mandalia, Binakhandi, Balibandha, Govindtola, Hirakud Colony, Housing Board colony, Modipara and Kumbharpara, all situated in low-lying zones suffered the most due to outdated and undersized drainage channels. The sudden rise resulted in severe waterlogging in most of these areas and several other localities including Dhanupali area.
In many places, the streets were heavily waterlogged, forcing people to wade through knee-deep water. Office-goers and schoolchildren were among the worst hit, struggling to make their way through the flooded roads.
The service lane from Ainthapali to Bareipali was submerged during the morning, leading to massive traffic congestion. Similar problems were witnessed near Church chowk and Jail chowk while vehicles struggled to move along approach roads on both ends of the Dhuchrapara flyover.
Ahead of the monsoon, Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) had assured residents of preventive measures, claiming construction of missing drains, widening of narrow ones and desilting of major drains. However, the current situation starkly contrasts these claims, while the much-anticipated drainage project remains stalled after more than a year.
Sambalpur-based activist Debasish Pradhan expressed concern saying, Sambalpur has seen ornamental developments in the last few months but unless the infrastructure gaps are addressed, these upgrades will do no good to the people. “Just last month, the city faced a severe water crisis due to failure at the Bareipali STP. Likewise, despite repeated outbreaks of diseases, the civic body continues to neglect drainage issues. It is really disheartening,” he said.
With more rain predicted in the coming days, residents fear their troubles will worsen. As Hirakud Dam gates were reopened on Saturday, people in localities near Mahanadi river face uncertainty over the risk of backwaters entering their homes.
Meanwhile, SMC officials informed that pumps were installed at certain points to clear waterlogging and emergency teams are monitoring the situation.