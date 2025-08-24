School girls flee Berhampur fearing scolding from parents; rescued by police within 12 hours

BERHAMPUR: Apprehending that their juvenile act might attract the wrath of their parents, four girl students of a local government school fled Berhampur only to be rescued by the police within 12 hours, on Saturday.

The teenage girls were all students of Class IX. They were rescued from IRE chowk under Chamakhandi police limits on the day.

Police investigation revealed that one of the four had proposed to a junior if the latter would be interested in her brother. During this episode, two of her friends were present. However, the junior reported the matter to her mother who, in turn, intimated the issue to the school headmaster.

The headmaster cautioned the three students against such acts and asked them to bring their parents to the school. This scared the girls, who decided to flee Berhampur and move to Bhubaneswar. On Friday, four of them started for school but went to a public toilet, where they changed from their school uniforms and boarded a bus to Digapahandi.