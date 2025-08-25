CBSE football tournament concludes in Titilagarh

TITILAGARH: The six-day CBSE Cluster-II Football Tournament 2025-26, hosted by Aum Valley School in Titilagarh, concluded on Friday. The tournament, which commenced on August 17, brought together 76 teams from 61 CBSE- affiliated schools across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal, with over 1,100 student players accompanied by 5 9 coaches and 52 managers. In the U-19 category, St Arnold School, Rourkela, emerged champions, while ODM Global School, Bhubaneswar, dominated the U-14 category.

Similarly, in the U-17 category, ODM Global School again clinched the first position, defeating Brahmavid Global School, Raipur. Congratulating the winners, chairman of the Aum Valley School, Deepak Kumar Sahu, described the tournament as a celebration of “grit, grace, and growth”, reaffirming the school’s commitment to nurturing holistic development in line with the New Education Policy.