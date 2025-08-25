DMET pulled up by Orissa HC for delay in equipment supply to SCB

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has expressed serious concern over the inordinate delay in remedying lack of essential equipment and manpower in the cardiothoracic vascular surgery (CTVS) and ECMO unit of the cardiology department of SCB medical college and hospital (SCBMCH), Cuttack. On July 31, Amicus Curiae Bijay Kumar Dash, along with High Court Bar Association president Manoj Mishra and secretary Avijit Patnaik had submitted a memo highlighting critical deficiencies in the unit and suggested urgent remedial measures.

In response, SCB superintendent Prof Goutam Kumar Satpathy appeared in virtual mode during hearing on August 21, and filed an affidavit. He confirmed that a letter was issued to the head of the CTVS department on August 16, requesting details of the required equipment. A reply dated August 18, listed the necessary instruments and stated that the concerns raised by the legal fraternity were genuine and in the interest of patient care. The affidavit revealed that of the 46 critical equipment items requisitioned for the CTVS unit, only 20 have been received so far, leaving 26 items pending. It also highlighted serious manpower shortages, with one post each of professor, associate professor, assistant professor and senior resident lying vacant.

Despite repeated letters to the DMET and the OSMCL since March this year, little progress has been made. The bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh questioned DMET Odisha’s inaction and demanded an explanation for the delay. DMET official Santosh Kumar Mishra, appearing in virtual mode, was unable to confirm when the remaining equipment would be delivered. The bench directed that affidavits be filed by the government, SCBMCH, and OSMCL by September 2.