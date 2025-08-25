Few takers for new cold storage scheme in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: THE new cold storage scheme may have instilled hope in farmers and consumers suffering from post-harvest losses and escalating food prices due to lack of storing facilities, it seems to have few takers in Odisha. Sources said only two proposals to set up cold stores in Jajpur and Puri have been approved under the flagship scheme ‘Financial Assistance to Cold Storage’, which was approved by the state cabinet on January 22.

The state government has made a budget outlay of Rs 252 crore for the scheme to be implemented over a period of five years. As part of the scheme, the government has decided to provide financial assistance for establishment of at least one cold storage in each of the 58 subdivisions of the state. Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo, who is also the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment minister, had also announced to consider if more than one proposal came from any of the subdivisions. But only two proposals have been received against the target of 58.