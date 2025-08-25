Flood alert in five districts in Odisha as Rivers swell after rains

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Sunday issued a flood alert for at least five districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur as water levels in the Subarnarekha, Baitarani and Brahmani rivers have started rising due to incessant rainfall in the upper catchment areas. The rains have been triggered by back-toback low pressures in the Bay of Bengal.

With the IMD forecast of more heavy rains due to another system this week, the collectors have been asked to keep the administrative gear in readiness to deal with any eventuality. Engineer-in-chief (EIC) of Water Resources department Chandra Sekhar Padhi said the water level in Subarnarekha and Baitarani rivers had started rising since Saturday.

Subarnarekha was flowing at 10.85 metre against the danger level of 10.36 metre at Rajghat in Balasore district. The water level is likely to rise to 11.4 metre on Monday which will result in a flood. The government is expecting a medium scale flood in the district, he said. Subarnarekha river has already inundated low-lying areas of Bishnupur, Palia, Ikidpal , Bada Talapada, Jamkunda, Kulhachada and Rashalpur in Baliapal block and Chirkula, Gabgaon, Kusuda, Aruhaburti, Dajhamunda, Uluda, Nahara, Kumbhirgadi, Khalabadia, Pontei, Kulha and Putina in Bhograi block of Balasore district. Collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas convened an emergency meeting and instructed all BDOs, tehsildars and senior officials to monitor the situation and remain prepared for immediate response.