Fresh low-pressure area to trigger very heavy rains in Odisha this week

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts within 48 hours and trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the state for the next two days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. Under its impact, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain (64.5 mm to 204.4 mm), thunderstorm, lightning and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph on Monday, the national weather body informed. Six other districts - Keonjhar, Mayurbh a n j , Ba l a s o r e , Bhadrak, Jajpur and Cuttack may experience heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) in the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Kandhamal and Gajapati, while districts of Ganjam, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar will also witness heavy downpour. The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre informed that a few places in the state will continue to experience heavy rainfall in the next five days but the intensity of the fresh weather system will likely reduce from Wednesday, the day Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated.