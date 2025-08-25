Odisha Governor exhorts OUAT to boost entrepreneurship among farmers, students

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Sunday exhorted the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) to take a lead in promoting agrientrepreneurship not just among students but also among far mers and the wider community. Addressing the 64th Foundation Day celebrations of OUAT here, the Governor urged the university to prepare comprehensive project profiles to help students and farmers understand the economic viability of agri-based enterprises, and encourage them to take up these ventures.

“I am pleased with the dedication of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in equipping farmers with practical skills and innovative farming methods. However, it is surprising that only a few farmers take up entrepreneurial activities after training. Providing them with detailed economic models and guiding them through project profiles will certainly increase their participation,” he noted.

Highlighting the growing scope of agriculture in processing, value addition, marketing and exports, the Governor called for greater focus on precision farming, biotechnology, artificial intelligence and sustainable resource management.

Lauding OUAT’s role in promoting and mentoring 24 agri startups, Kambhampati said the initiatives align with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and will not only empower young agrientrepreneurs but also drive rural enterprises, generate jobs and enhance Odisha’s presence in global markets. He stressed that institutions like OUAT must address emerging challenges such as climate change, resource constraints and market fluctuations while developing skilled manpower and innovative solutions.

Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo emphasised the importance of organic farming and recalled how India had transformed from an importing to an exporting nation. Fisheries & Animal Resources Development and MSME minister Gokulananda Mallik elaborated on various government schemes aimed at supporting farmers and promoting agriculture.

Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh and OUAT vicechancellor Prof Pravat Kumar Roul also spoke. On the occasion, smart farmers were felicitated and a campus-wide Wi-Fi facility was inaugurated by the Governor.