Panic as Subarnarekha breaches danger mark

BALASORE: Residents of low-lying areas in Bhograi, Baliapal, Basta and Jaleswar blocks of Balasore district are in a state of panic as water level in Subarnarekha river continues to rise after breaching the danger mark. The situation worsened from Saturday night after Jharkhand opened 13 gates of Galudihi barrage to release excess water, leading to flooding in nearly 60 villages across 22 gram panchayats in the district on Sunday. Currently, the river is receiving 5,400 cubic feet of water due to the barrage release and two days of incessant rain.
At Rajghat, Subarnarekha was flowing at 11.18 metre, well above the danger mark of 10.36 metres. Sources said in Bhograi, four persons narrowly escaped after their boat was swept away by strong currents while crossing a swollen stream near the Gachhida sluice gate. Forced to climb a tree, they were later rescued by locals with another boat. Waterlogging has cut off communication in several areas. In Barbatia village under Nahara panchayat, roads have been submerged since Saturday night. Floodwaters have entered villages including Bishnupur, Palia, Ikidpal, Bada Talapada, Jamkunda, Kulhachada and Rashalpur in Baliapal.
Similarly in Bhograi, Chirkula, Gabgaon, Kusuda, Aruhaburti, Dahamunda, Uluda, Nahara, Kumbhirgadi, Khalabadia, Pontei, Kulha and Putina villages are inundated. Kal i k apur, Kudmansing, Pachmibard, Jharpimpal and Baiganbadia in Jaleswar are also affected. The administration, meanwhile, has put in place necessary arrangements to tackle the situation. To assist in rescue and evacuation, 22 SRC boats, five ODRAF teams and six teams of fire services personnel have been deployed in Baliapal, Bhograi, Basta and Jaleswar. Relief measures are underway, with the administration stocking 100 quintal of flattened rice and one lakh water bottles for distribution in floodhit areas.
Balasore collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas has directed the two ADMs, sub-collector, tehsildars, BDOs, and fire personnel of Basta, Baliapal, Bhograi and Jaleswar to remain on high alert. Senior officers have been stationed in the four vulnerable blocks. ADM Sudhakar Naik is monitoring the situation in Bhograi, ADM Hemanta Singh has been put in charge of Baliapal, while the sub-collector and other officials are engaged in Jaleswar and Basta.