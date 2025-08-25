Panic as Subarnarekha breaches danger mark

BALASORE: Residents of low-lying areas in Bhograi, Baliapal, Basta and Jaleswar blocks of Balasore district are in a state of panic as water level in Subarnarekha river continues to rise after breaching the danger mark. The situation worsened from Saturday night after Jharkhand opened 13 gates of Galudihi barrage to release excess water, leading to flooding in nearly 60 villages across 22 gram panchayats in the district on Sunday. Currently, the river is receiving 5,400 cubic feet of water due to the barrage release and two days of incessant rain.

At Rajghat, Subarnarekha was flowing at 11.18 metre, well above the danger mark of 10.36 metres. Sources said in Bhograi, four persons narrowly escaped after their boat was swept away by strong currents while crossing a swollen stream near the Gachhida sluice gate. Forced to climb a tree, they were later rescued by locals with another boat. Waterlogging has cut off communication in several areas. In Barbatia village under Nahara panchayat, roads have been submerged since Saturday night. Floodwaters have entered villages including Bishnupur, Palia, Ikidpal, Bada Talapada, Jamkunda, Kulhachada and Rashalpur in Baliapal.