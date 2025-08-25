Paradip police bust spa-based flesh trade, arrest vessel crew and Coast Guard staffer

During the raid, the four accused were arrested while police rescued nine women, mostly from West Bengal. Three other clients and spa owner Sheikh Badru managed to escape. The spa owner had engaged women from West Bengal and other parts of Odisha in the flesh trade.

The clientele reportedly included employees of various government agencies, private companies and vessel crew members. Police said investigation revealed that the spa owner contacted clients through WhatsApp and Facebook, in addition to sending unsolicited messages with attractive rate cards and packages to unknown persons.

IIC of Paradip Model police station Kabuli Barik said a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act. The four accused were produced in court. A manhunt has been launched to nab the spa owner who is at large, he added.