Police directs Jeypore hotels to install CCTV cameras

JEYPORE: In the wake of increasing inflow of outside visitors, Jeypore Town police has directed all hotel owners to compulsorily install CCTV cameras at the entry and exit points of their establishments. Sources said that nearly 20,000 tourists stay in 29 hotels in Jeypore every month and subsequently visit major attractions in Koraput district, including Gupteswar, Deomali, Machkund, Raniduduma, Dudhari and Talamali.

However, the police said they often face difficulties in tracking visitor activities during urgent investigations, as there is no foolproof system in place. Many hotels are reportedly not adhering to basic norms such as maintaining detai led records of guests and installing CCTV cameras at entry and exit points. Taking the matter seriously, the district police have instructed Jeypore Town police to conduct checks in all hotels and ensure compliance with security requirements.

Accordingly, owners of all 29 hotels in the town have been asked to immediately install CCTV cameras at entry and exit points, maintain a record of all guests with valid ID proof such as Aadhaar cards, and cooperate with police whenever needed. “We have instructed hotel owners to record guest details, report any suspicious activities to the police, and install CCTV cameras as a safety and security measure,” said Jeypore IIC Ullash Rout.