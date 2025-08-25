SAI International hosts AFS India Regional Meet

BHUBANESWAR: A three-day AFS India Regional Meet - 2025 (East Zone) was hosted by city-based SAI International School and SAI International Residential School here to promote intercultural dialogues and global citizenship. Themed as ‘Global Goals, Local Action’, the event which commenced on August 22 and concluded on Sunday, was attended by dignitaries, educators and student leaders from India and abroad. Addressing the event, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan emphasised the need for intercultural exchanges in today’s interconnected world.

“They allow our youth to widen their horizons, develop empathy and learn to appreciate diversity as a strength. I commend SAI International for hosting this meet at such a crucial time, when the world needs more dialogue, understanding, and peace-building initiatives led by young people,” he added.

SAI International Group chairperson Silpi Sahoo said the meet provided the students a unique opportunity to engage, interact and learn from diverse cultures. “The theme of this meet aligns closely with our mission at SAI International to shape young minds into compassionate leaders who will contribute to a sustainable and peaceful future,” she added. AFS India board member Jayant Lal, AFS India national director Diya Badgel and Carolina from AFS Global also spoke, sharing inspiring insights on the transformative power of intercultural learning and its role in building bridges of peace across nations.