Acute shortage of urea leaves farmers high and dry in Sundargarh district

ROURKELA: Acute shortage of subsidised urea fertiliser during crucial application time and crop growth phase has left farmers high and dry in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district.

Chaotic scenes are being witnessed at various fertiliser distribution points due to the shortage while allegations of black marketing of urea are also pouring in from different areas of the district.

Sources said with advanced monsoon and good rainfall so far, paddy cultivation activities started early and the crops are in boot leaf to flowering and foliage stages at most places. While the time for application of other fertilisers is already over, now is the most appropriate time for top dressing with urea for crop growth. But in absence of urea, farmers have been left in the lurch.

Administrative sources informed that for the kharif crop season 2025, it was programmed to distribute 22,100 tonne of fertilisers including 10,000 tonne of urea, 6,500 tonne of DAP and others through 68 PACs and LAMPS apart from 253 authorised private retailers.

Amid huge demand from farmers, most of the PACs and LAMPS have either exhausted their stocks or coping with very limited stocks, they added. Incidentally, the fertiliser distribution target of 2024 was 29,250 tonne.

On the other hand, taking advantage of the scarcity and growing demand, some unscrupulous dealers are allegedly selling 45 kg bag of urea for `700-Rs 800 against the government rate of `266.50.

Chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) of Sundargarh LB Mallick said with opening balance and arrival of fresh stocks, the total availability of all chemical fertilisers is 10,133 tonne. So far, about 8,600 tonne have been supplied to farmers.

The CDAO further informed that they are expecting arrival of fresh stock of 1,200 tonne urea in a couple of days. Joint squads have been formed to stop black marketing of urea across all 17 blocks of the district.