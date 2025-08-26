‘BPIA’s Flybrary to be replicated across airports’ in India

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Monday said the ‘Flybrary’ set up at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) will be replicated across all other airports in the country.

The flybrary was set up at BPIA by Bakul Foundation in January, and Naidu had appreciated the initiative at that time. During his visit to BPIA, Naidu explained the concept to minister of state for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Vipin Kumar. He also interacted with Bakul’s founder Sujit Mahapatra.

Mahapatra said though Flybrary received an overwhelming response, it has its own share of challenges as the passengers are also allowed to borrow the books for which they have to frequently restock them.

Naidu asked his ministry to replicate the Flybrary and set up a similar facility in all airports across the country so that if a passenger borrows a book from one airport, he/she can drop it at another airport and this would also ensure the circulation of books. The minister also inaugurated a children’s play arena at BPIA earlier in the day.