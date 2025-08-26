Central University of Odisha inks pacts to promote inclusive education

BHUBANESWAR: The Central University of Odisha (CUO) on Monday signed MoUs with four other central universities for promoting inclusive and multi-disciplinary education which is a mandate of the National Education Policy-2020.

The partnering institutions are English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) at Hyderabad, Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh (CTU AP) at Vizianagaram, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) at Amarkantak and Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University (SSCTU) in Telangana.

The MoUs are aimed at enhancing collaborative research and academic partnerships, encouraging faculty exchange and joint academic projects including tribal research.

Speaking at the event, CUO V-C in-charge Narasingha Charan Panda emphasised the crucial role of faculty in turning MoUs into meaningful academic action. He praised the initiative for its focus on tribal research, which he described as a potent and promising field. Panda said the idea for the MoUs stemmed from discussions during Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s visit to CUO in July this 2025.

Among others, V-C of EFLU N Nagaraju, V-C of SSCTU YL Srinivas, V-C of CTU AP, T Srinivasan and professor of IGNTU Soubhagya Ranjan Padhi were present.