Clinic owner held after three months for mother-newborn deaths in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A 35-year-old private clinic owner was arrested three and half months after the deaths of a woman and her newborn during a botched delivery at his health facility in Dengausta village under Digapahandi police limits of Ganjam on Sunday.

The accused Mangulu Charan Pradhan was on the run ever since the incident occurred on May 11.

The victim, Roji Nayak, had a complicated pregnancy in her eighth month and was admitted to the nursing home of Pradhan on May 11 after being assured of safe delivery facilities. The operation was conducted the same day by Pradhan and two auxiliary nursing mid-wife (ANM), Madhusmita Pattanayak (26) and Pramodini Gamango (22). However, no registered medical practitioner was present during the procedure.