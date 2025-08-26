Clinic owner held after three months for mother-newborn deaths in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A 35-year-old private clinic owner was arrested three and half months after the deaths of a woman and her newborn during a botched delivery at his health facility in Dengausta village under Digapahandi police limits of Ganjam on Sunday.
The accused Mangulu Charan Pradhan was on the run ever since the incident occurred on May 11.
The victim, Roji Nayak, had a complicated pregnancy in her eighth month and was admitted to the nursing home of Pradhan on May 11 after being assured of safe delivery facilities. The operation was conducted the same day by Pradhan and two auxiliary nursing mid-wife (ANM), Madhusmita Pattanayak (26) and Pramodini Gamango (22). However, no registered medical practitioner was present during the procedure.
The baby was stillborn and post-operation, Roji’s condition deteriorated. She was shifted to Digapahandi hospital and later to MKCG Medical College and Hospital but died on the way.
On May 13, Roji’s husband Babu Nayak lodged a complaint with Digapahandi police station holding the clinic owner responsible for the two deaths. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the two ANMs, Madhusmita on May 19 and Pramodini on August 10 respectively. Both were produced in court.
However, Pradhan was absconding and reportedly threatened the deceased’s family of dire consequences if they did not withdraw the case.
On August 8, the deceased’s father Mangulu Nayak filed another complaint against Pradhan and three others for threatening the family. Following this, police intensified search operations and sealed the clinic.
Inspector-in-charge of Digapahandi police station, Prashant Patra said the accused was nabbed near Dungausta village. Meanwhile, the district health office has initiated legal action against the clinic.