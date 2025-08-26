CM Mohan Charan Majhi announces cadet pilot programme for tribal girls

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced that the state government will launch a cadet pilot programme for tribal girls under its flagship initiative B-MAAN (Building and Management of Aviation Assets and Network) and establish a world-class aviation training centre at Birasal in Dhenkanal district.

Making this announcement at the Eastern Region Ministers’ Conference on Civil Aviation in the capital city in presence of Union Civil Aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Majhi said the training programme will be aimed at making tribal girls ready for professional courses for airplane pilots. It will mark a significant step towards empowering tribal communities in the state, he added.

He also said, “We are setting up a state-of-the-art maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Biju Patnaik International Airport for which the state government has signed an agreement with Air Works, a leading aircraft MRO service provider in the country. This facility will provide skill training and boost job opportunities for the state’s youth in the rapidly growing aviation sector.”

The chief minister stated that transformative initiatives like the UDAN scheme have democratised aviation and opened new horizons for eastern India. “Aviation is not just about airports and airlines; it is a unique endeavour to connect our people’s aspirations with opportunities, empower our economy and realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Our prime minister’s relentless efforts to build a developed India by 2047 inspire us. Together, we are working tirelessly to strengthen Odisha’s connectivity and fulfil the aspirations of our people,” Majhi added.

He said the state government is going to bring a progressive land allotment policy for the state’s airports. It will enable flying training, UAV training and aviation sports activities. Several flying training institutes will conduct these activities in different airports of the state.