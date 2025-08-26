Deluge in Jajpur after embankment breach

JAJPUR: Continuous rainfall in the upper catchments of Baitarani river has triggered floods in Jajpur district with the worst hit being Dasarathapur block.

The situation worsened on Monday after an 80-foot-wide breach occurred in the embankment of Kani river, a tributary of Baitarani, near Ahiyaas Bazaar under Kaspa panchayat in Dasarathapur. Vast areas were submerged due to the breach which took place at around 4.50 am following heavy overnight showers, affecting at least 46 villages of 20 panchayats in the block.

Locals said with Baitarani river flowing above the danger mark, strong currents battered the weak points of Kani river embankment, eventually causing it to collapse. As a result, floodwater surged into nearby habitations, submerging villages and agricultural land. The flood has cut-off many areas with vast tracts of croplands under several feet of water.