Deluge in Jajpur after embankment breach

JAJPUR: Continuous rainfall in the upper catchments of Baitarani river has triggered floods in Jajpur district with the worst hit being Dasarathapur block.
The situation worsened on Monday after an 80-foot-wide breach occurred in the embankment of Kani river, a tributary of Baitarani, near Ahiyaas Bazaar under Kaspa panchayat in Dasarathapur. Vast areas were submerged due to the breach which took place at around 4.50 am following heavy overnight showers, affecting at least 46 villages of 20 panchayats in the block.
Locals said with Baitarani river flowing above the danger mark, strong currents battered the weak points of Kani river embankment, eventually causing it to collapse. As a result, floodwater surged into nearby habitations, submerging villages and agricultural land. The flood has cut-off many areas with vast tracts of croplands under several feet of water.
Officials said Baitarani river was flowing above the danger mark at Akhuapada. “Baitarani’s water level at Akhuapada reached 18.86 metre on Monday evening against the danger mark of 18.33 metre. The river is overflowing due to incessant rains in the upper catchment areas,” said district emergency officer Ashok Kumar Behera.
Meanwhile, the district administration has deployed disaster response teams to carry out evacuation work in marooned areas. “We have started evacuation operations and arranged food and temporary shelters for the affected people. Medical teams including doctors have been deployed with special arrangements made for children and the elderly people,” said Jajpur collector Ambar Kumar Kar.
Additional collector, sub-collector, BDOs of Dasarathapur and Jajpur and tehsildars are on the ground in the affected areas to oversee rescue and relief operations. Villagers have been advised against staying in flooded areas and to move to relief centres for safety.