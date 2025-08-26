Financial crisis may derail hopes of labourer from Nabarangpur who cleared NEET

UMERKOTE : A 20-year old youth from Nabarangpur who worked as a bonded labour in Andhra Pradesh has cracked the NEET 2025. But financial crisis threatens to derail his long-cherished dreams.

This is the story of Dhabaleswar Pujari, fondly called Sipun, a resident of Bhatara Sahi of Tentulikhunti block. Abandoned by his father Krishna Pujari at the age of three, Dhabaleswar was raised single-handedly by his mother Kanchan who worked as a domestic help and cleaned dishes in her neighbour’s house.

She also worked as a daily wage labourer to support his education. The mother-son duo lives in a thatched house built on Kanchan’s paternal land. Despite poverty, Dhabaleswar excelled academically scoring 80 per cent in matriculation. But Kanchan was unable to afford his higher education.

Seeing Dhabaleswar’s interest in studies, Malay Panigrahi, a generous man Kosagumuda block, stepped forward to support him. With this assistance, Dhabaleswar joined DAV College in Jeypore where he secured 88 per cent in Plus II science. However, his economic hardships continued to haunt him and Dhabaleswar was forced to work as a bonded labour in Andhra Pradesh in 2021. With his earnings from seven months of work, he purchased a smartphone, books and notes.

He succeeded this year by scoring 376 marks on his third attempt in NEET. Sources said Dhabaleshwar has secured a seat in SLN Medical College in Koraput after counselling but the mother-son duo now faces the challenge of arranging funds for the next five years. The admission fee is `37,950 while hostel charges stand at `14,000 and `10,000 is needed for essentials like uniform, books, medical equipment and mess, totalling to an around `7 lakh for the complete five-year medical course.

They have appealed to the government and kind-hearted people to come forward with support.