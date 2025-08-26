New IT, electronics component policies get Odisha cabinet approval

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet on Monday approved the Information Technology Policy-2025 which aims to establish Odisha as a leading hub in technology and innovation.

The cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also approved the Odisha Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy-2025, a significant strategic push to position Odisha as a leader in electronics manufacturing sector.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja told mediapersons that the IT policy has been designed to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for 10 lakh people in the IT/ITES sector. As an incentive package for attracting global businesses to the IT sector, the capital subsidy has been increased to 30 per cent from the existing IT Policy of 2022 without any upper limit on investment, he said.