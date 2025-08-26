New IT, electronics component policies get Odisha cabinet approval

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet on Monday approved the Information Technology Policy-2025 which aims to establish Odisha as a leading hub in technology and innovation.
The cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also approved the Odisha Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy-2025, a significant strategic push to position Odisha as a leader in electronics manufacturing sector.
Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja told mediapersons that the IT policy has been designed to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for 10 lakh people in the IT/ITES sector. As an incentive package for attracting global businesses to the IT sector, the capital subsidy has been increased to 30 per cent from the existing IT Policy of 2022 without any upper limit on investment, he said.
He said the policy also offers a wide range of incentives such as land and rental support and State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) reimbursement. Additional benefits include utility charge exemptions, marketing support, patent registration incentives and financial assistance for skill development and internships.
The policy also supports development of a cable landing station, co-working space and recruitment. “By embracing cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and data analytics, the policy aims to strengthen governance, improve public service delivery and promote a digitally inclusive society. It reflects the state’s commitment to create a robust digital ecosystem that supports innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable development,” he said.
The policy, Ahuja said, focuses on fostering technological innovation through research and development, integration of AI across sectors and collaboration with academia and startups to develop world class infrastructure such as IT parks, IT towers and special economic zones (SEZs).
A policy advocacy and vision group (PAVG) comprising experts from academia, industry and research will guide policy execution. The Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) will act as the nodal agency while the E& IT department will conduct regular reviews and make mid-course correction as needed, he added.
The Odisha Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy-2025, offers a comprehensive incentive framework which fully matches the central scheme. Investors will be eligible for a 50 per cent capital subsidy on the first 10 large-scale projects. They may also choose a matching subsidy with turnover-linked incentives and additional capital support, he added.
The policy offers several other benefits, including land allocation, rental assistance, a 10-year exemption from electricity duty, and power tariff reimbursements, Ahuja said and added that special provisions and tailored concessions will also be extended to mega projects involving investments above `500 crore or those generating over 1,000 jobs.