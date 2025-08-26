Students in primary school in Mayurbhanj wait in rain, school head suspended

BARIPADA: Headmaster of a primary school in Mayurbhanj’s Suliapada block was placed under suspension after students had to wait under pouring rain for an hour outside the school building’s gate on Saturday.

Chintamani Naik, headmaster of Government primary school in Kantisahi, was suspended on charges of negligence of duty. The order was issued by block education officer Malati Tudu on Monday.

It turned out that gate of the school was not opened on time even as it was raining heavily under influence of a low pressure. As a result, students had to stand outside the gate for almost an hour, getting drenched in the rain. The incident led to resentment among the guardians who also reported the matter to the district education office.

Following a probe, Naik was suspended and until departmental instructions are received, he would remain posted at the Kiajhari Government primary school.