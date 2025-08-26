Subarnarekha still above danger mark, 3,500 people evacuated

BALASORE: The Balasore administration has evacuated around 3,500 people from low-lying areas in Bhograi, Baliapal and Jaleswar blocks which are reeling under the flood caused by the overflowing Subarnarekha river.

On Monday, Subarnarekha was flowing at 10.75 metre, well above the danger mark of 10.36 metre. While heavy rains led to a rise in the water level of the river, the situation worsened after Jharkhand opened 13 gates of Galudih barrage to release excess water, leading to floods in the three blocks of the district. Currently, the river is receiving 5,000 cubic feet of water due to the barrage release.

Sources said 67 villages under 27 gram panchayats (GPs) in the three blocks have been flooded after Subarnarekha breached its banks three days back. Over 1,800 people in 11 GPs of Bhograi and 1,700 in seven GPs of Baliapal have been affected by the flood. Many villages continue to remain cut-off with floodwater flowing four to five feet above the roads.