Subarnarekha still above danger mark, 3,500 people evacuated

BALASORE: The Balasore administration has evacuated around 3,500 people from low-lying areas in Bhograi, Baliapal and Jaleswar blocks which are reeling under the flood caused by the overflowing Subarnarekha river.
On Monday, Subarnarekha was flowing at 10.75 metre, well above the danger mark of 10.36 metre. While heavy rains led to a rise in the water level of the river, the situation worsened after Jharkhand opened 13 gates of Galudih barrage to release excess water, leading to floods in the three blocks of the district. Currently, the river is receiving 5,000 cubic feet of water due to the barrage release.
Sources said 67 villages under 27 gram panchayats (GPs) in the three blocks have been flooded after Subarnarekha breached its banks three days back. Over 1,800 people in 11 GPs of Bhograi and 1,700 in seven GPs of Baliapal have been affected by the flood. Many villages continue to remain cut-off with floodwater flowing four to five feet above the roads.
District emergency officer Saikrushna Jena said the administration has provided 22 boats and deployed five ODRAF teams in flood-hit areas of Bhograi and Baliapal to evacuate people to safer places. Free kitchens are operating in the affected panchayats and cooked rice provided to the villagers. People stranded in their homes are also being provided cooked food with the help of boats.
Jena further informed that the district administration has distributed over one lakh water bottles, flattened rice and jaggery to the flood-hit people. Besides, temporary health camps have been set up in schools and government-run institutions to conduct check-ups of the affected people and distribute medicines in the flooded areas. Special care is being taken of pregnant women, elderly people and children, he said.
On the day, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (central) Poonam Guha visited the flood-affected areas in the three blocks to take stock of the situation. She was accompanied by Balasore collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas, ADMs, sub-collector, tehsildars, BDOs and other officials.
Later in the day, the RDC held a review meeting and instructed officials to provide adequate relief items in the flood-hit areas.
Official sources said assessment of crop loss and property damage would be carried out after the floodwater recedes.