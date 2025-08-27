18-year-old swept away in flood-hit Jajpur

JAJPUR: An 18-year-old boy was feared drowned while being swept away in the floodwaters of swollen Sankhuanala, a tributary of Kani river, at Mallikapur village under Dasarathapur block in Jajpur district on Tuesday.

The victim, Madan Mohan Rana of Mallikapur, had gone to the rivulet with two friends when he was swept away by the strong currents. His friends raised an alarm following which locals rushed to the spot. Fire personnel launched a search operation, but his body could not be traced till reports last came in.

Sources said more than 40 villages across 15 gram panchayats in Dasarathapur block continue to remain affected by the floods in Baitarani river which started receding on Tuesday. The river was flowing below the danger level at Akhuapada, indicating gradual improvement in the situation. The administration has deployed three ODRAF teams and two fire units for rescue and relief work.