18-year-old swept away in flood-hit Jajpur
JAJPUR: An 18-year-old boy was feared drowned while being swept away in the floodwaters of swollen Sankhuanala, a tributary of Kani river, at Mallikapur village under Dasarathapur block in Jajpur district on Tuesday.
The victim, Madan Mohan Rana of Mallikapur, had gone to the rivulet with two friends when he was swept away by the strong currents. His friends raised an alarm following which locals rushed to the spot. Fire personnel launched a search operation, but his body could not be traced till reports last came in.
Sources said more than 40 villages across 15 gram panchayats in Dasarathapur block continue to remain affected by the floods in Baitarani river which started receding on Tuesday. The river was flowing below the danger level at Akhuapada, indicating gradual improvement in the situation. The administration has deployed three ODRAF teams and two fire units for rescue and relief work.
Meanwhile, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari visited the flood-hit areas of the district to take stock of the situation. Accompanied by Jajpur collector Ambar Kumar Kar, he inspected the breach on Kani river embankment near Ahiyaas Bazaar under Kaspa panchayat, which aggravated flooding in the region on Monday.
The minister said a large number of residents have been evacuated to relief camps where cooked food and dry rations are being provided. He assured that repair of the breached embankment would begin as soon as the water recedes.
Crop and livestock damage will also be assessed and compensation distributed to affected families, he said.