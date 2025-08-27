Cuttack preserves centuries-old tradition of Budha Ganesh Puja

As unique as is His name, the prasad offered to the Lord is also distinct. As per the usual practice, Lord Budha Ganesh is offered a bhog of ‘Ghanta Tarkari’, cooked with a variety of vegetables, before the commencement of His immersion procession. Hence, over the years, this Old Lord of Wisdom has come to be fondly called as the ‘Ghanta Khia Ganesh’.

Though 18 pandals in the city celebrate Budha Ganesh Puja every year, the one by Buxi Bazar Bania Sahi is considered the oldest. People of Buxi Bazar Bania Sahi worship the Lord for fulfilment of their desires by offering laddoos and sarees. Those whose desires get fulfilled, intimate the puja committee for enlisting their names to participate in the puja in the coming years as ‘karta’ (puja performer).

Shibendra Kumar Hati, president of Budha Ganesh Puja Committee said the karta is selected from the list as per their serial number. “Those who perform puja as karta, after fulfilment of their wishes, place the saree offering to the Lord on His shoulders while the others place them on His feet. As of now, the names of karta have been enlisted till 2056. This year, Saroj Moharana will become the performer in the puja,” he added.

Immersion of the Budha Ganesh idol is done only during the daytime after Dwitiya Osha except on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sankranti or Amabashya tithi, said Budha Ganesh Puja Committee secretary Biranchi Narayan Sahoo.