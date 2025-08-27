Heavy rains lash Koraput, rivers swell

JEYPORE: Heavy rains continued to lash Koraput district on Tuesday, leading to a sharp rise in water level of major rivers and their tributaries.

The incessant showers also cut off connectivity between Koraput and neighbouring Malkangiri district with the road near Tanginiguda and Govindapali ghat submerged in floodwaters of Saptadhara and Kurulu rivers.

The Kundra-Kotpad road link was also cut off after floodwaters from Kolab river flowed over a bridge near Padampur. Water level of Kolab, Patali, Saberi, Indravati and Surli rivers are hovering near the danger mark, threatening to inundate at least 80 villages under Borigumma, Kotpad, Kundra and Jeypore blocks.