Heavy rains lash Koraput, rivers swell

JEYPORE: Heavy rains continued to lash Koraput district on Tuesday, leading to a sharp rise in water level of major rivers and their tributaries.
The incessant showers also cut off connectivity between Koraput and neighbouring Malkangiri district with the road near Tanginiguda and Govindapali ghat submerged in floodwaters of Saptadhara and Kurulu rivers.
The Kundra-Kotpad road link was also cut off after floodwaters from Kolab river flowed over a bridge near Padampur. Water level of Kolab, Patali, Saberi, Indravati and Surli rivers are hovering near the danger mark, threatening to inundate at least 80 villages under Borigumma, Kotpad, Kundra and Jeypore blocks.
Sources said vehicular movement on state and national highways has been severely disrupted with commuters avoiding the roads due to the heavy rain. Preliminary reports suggest that 300 thatched houses have sustained damage due to the showers.
Meanwhile, the district emergency office has sounded an alert across all blocks and tehsils. BDOs of Borigumma, Kundra, Jeypore and Kotpad have been instructed to closely monitor the flood situation and assess the damage caused by the incessant rainfall.