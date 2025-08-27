Over 50% students in Odisha take private coaching to understand school lessons: Centre

BHUBANESWAR: More than 50 per cent (pc) of school students in the state depend on private coaching for understanding their school lessons, the Centre’s Comprehensive Modular Survey (CMS) on Education has revealed.

This includes students of both government and private schools. Findings of the survey, which is a part of the 80th round of the National Sample Survey (NSS), were released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation on Tuesday. It was carried out in April-June this year.

The survey has found that 57.1 per cent students of all educational levels (pre-primary to higher secondary) from both rural and urban areas are taking private coaching. This trend was more common in urban areas (66.6 pc) than in rural areas (54.6 pc).

When it comes to education level, the highest 68.7 pc of students taking private coaching are in secondary level (Class IX & X). At pre-primary level, 34.2 pc students are being provided tuitions by their parents and guardians to prepare them for primary grades.

The CMS Education survey focused specifically on household expenditure for currently enrolled students in school education and their private coaching during the current academic year. The average annual household expenditure of Rs 10,899 on private coaching per student in urban areas was much higher than that in the rural areas which was Rs 3,547.

Again, when it comes to the level of education, the cost of private coaching goes up, from Rs 1,238 at pre-primary level to Rs 10,401 at higher secondary level.