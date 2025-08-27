Patient falls from hospital window, dies in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: A 30-year-old patient died after reportedly falling from a window on the third floor of Sundargarh Government Medical College and Hospital (SGMCH) here early in the morning on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Anil Soreng, a resident of Dainidihi village under Sundargarh Sadar police limits. The incident took place at around 5.40 am.

Anil was reportedly admitted to the male ward of the hospital on August 24 for treatment of seizures due to alcohol abuse. IIC of Sundargarh Town police station Preeti Menduli said the patient’s mother Elizabeth was attending to him during his stay in the hospital.

Early in the morning, Elizabeth was packing their things and getting ready to be discharged from the hospital when the patient opened the window sashes and sat on the sill precariously. The wide window was without any grill, she said.