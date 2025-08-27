Roof collapse during renovation sparks panic at Cuttack Railway Station

CUTTACK: A portion of the roof of platform no. 1 at Cuttack Railway Station collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, triggering panic among passengers and railway staff.

The incident occurred while renovation work was underway at the station, causing debris to crash onto the tracks and disrupting train movement on platforms no. 1 and 2. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Eyewitnesses described hearing a sudden loud crash, followed by a cloud of dust and falling metal sheets from the collapsed section of the platform roof. The debris blocked the railway tracks, bringing train operations to a halt on the affected platforms.

Though there was no confirmation of anyone being present at the exact site of the collapse, restoration work is currently in progress. Officials said that services will fully resume once the area is secured and cleared.

In an official statement, the East Coast Railway said, “During station redevelopment work at Cuttack Railway Station, some construction activities were being carried out with adequate precautions. Unfortunately, at 15.45 hours, an old wall collapsed onto the platform, temporarily hampering train movement on platform no. 1 and 2.”

“There has been no injury or casualty reported in this incident. Restoration work is already in progress and the lines are expected to be cleared within 45 minutes,” the statement added.