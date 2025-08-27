Sri Lankan delegation visits KIIT

BHUBANESWAR: A 35-member delegation of the Sri Lankan government and policymakers visited KIIT and KISS here on Tuesday as part of their tour to the country under an initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). KIIT and KISS were the first institutions they visited.

The delegation comprising government officials, intellectuals and public relations officers from Sri Lanka toured different campuses of KIIT and interacted with the students of KISS.

They also learnt about the two institutions and lauded the efforts of KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta for bringing tribal students into the mainstream of the society through education at KISS.