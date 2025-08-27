Staff data must for release of Class 12 admit cards: CHSE

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Education (CHSE) has asked all schools to immediately furnish details of the ‘staff in position’ (SIP) at their institutions for release of student admit cards for the ensuing Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE)-2026.

The council clarified that furnishing staff position details was mandatory for schools for release of student admit cards. Based on the information, it will prepare a teacher gradation list and assign tasks accordingly for smooth conduct of the exam, a CHSE official said.

The higher secondary schools have been asked to provide the details by September 30. They have to furnish details of all eligible teachers not below the rank of junior lecturer or postgraduate teacher.