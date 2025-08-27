Subarnarekha recedes but flood situation still grim in parts of northern Balasore

BALASORE: The flood situation in northern parts of Balasore district continued to remain grim on Tuesday despite a decrease in water level of Subarnarekha river with many low-lying areas in Bhograi, Baliapal and Jaleswar blocks reeling under severe waterlogging.
On Monday, one Achinta Patra (45) of Adanga Pontei village under Kumbhirgadi panchayat was reportedly swept away in floodwaters while going out to relieve himself. His body was recovered on Tuesday morning by Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) after locals spotted it floating near the village.
Official sources said Subarnarekha was flowing at 10.30 metre at Rajghat against the danger mark of 10.35 metre. Though the water level of the river has receded, more than 70 villages under 28 gram panchayats are still inundated with over 3,600 people affected.
The overflowing Subarnarekha has left several villages marooned for the last three days. Communication with nearby towns and markets remains cut off. In many places, residents are relying on boats arranged by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to reach markets for essential supplies.
Flood-affected villagers urged the administration to immediately provide relief items including cooked food, dry ration and drinking water. While some relief camps have been set up in schools and government institutions, marooned villages such as Bishnupur, Pontei, Kulha, Khalabadia, Aruhaburti, Kusuda, Baga, Nachindra, Uluda, Dahamunda, Kalikapur, Paschimbard, Pala Jamkunda, Bada Talapada, and others are yet to receive timely assistance, said sources.
Locals alleged that officials are confining their visits to accessible relief camps while ignoring stranded families, who are unable to cook meals due to flooding.
Assistant collector and district emergency officer Sai Krushna Jena said the water level of Subarnarekha is expected to further recede by Tuesday night. Hot cooked meals, dry food, safe drinking water and medicines are being distributed in the affected villages. Medical staff, ASHA and anganwadi workers have also been deployed to prevent the outbreak of waterborne and other infectious diseases, he added.