Subarnarekha recedes but flood situation still grim in parts of northern Balasore

BALASORE: The flood situation in northern parts of Balasore district continued to remain grim on Tuesday despite a decrease in water level of Subarnarekha river with many low-lying areas in Bhograi, Baliapal and Jaleswar blocks reeling under severe waterlogging.

On Monday, one Achinta Patra (45) of Adanga Pontei village under Kumbhirgadi panchayat was reportedly swept away in floodwaters while going out to relieve himself. His body was recovered on Tuesday morning by Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) after locals spotted it floating near the village.

Official sources said Subarnarekha was flowing at 10.30 metre at Rajghat against the danger mark of 10.35 metre. Though the water level of the river has receded, more than 70 villages under 28 gram panchayats are still inundated with over 3,600 people affected.