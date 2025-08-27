Trailer truck with driver swept away in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: A coal-laden trailer truck with its driver was swept away in the swelling Safei nullah near Jhantelbud under Bargaon police limits of Sundargarh district, about 80 km from Rourkela on Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred when the driver, Sujit Aind, tried to negotiate the narrow road, which was submerged under the gushing floodwater. Aind, in his late 30s, is feared dead after being trapped inside the vehicle, while helper Arvind Barla managed to escape with the help of villagers.
Eyewitnesses said everything happened within seconds. Once the heavy vehicle entered the inundated road, it began tilting towards the driver’s end. Before anyone could comprehend, it had overturned and vanished under the water leaving onlookers perplexed with fear. The horrifying incident was captured by a villager in his mobile phone.
Inspector-in-charge of Bargaon police station Banekeswar Nayak said a bridge is under construction near the spot and the narrow road with hume pipe across the nullah had been overtopped by flood water. The incident occurred between 7 am and 7.30 am when the driver ignored repeated warnings of villagers against crossing the swelling nullah.
Nayak said the driver miscalculated the strength of the water current. While the driver is feared dead, the truck’s helper escaped. Wheels of the overturned vehicle were partially visible later in the day when water started to recede. Police and fire service teams with road cranes waited at the site throughout the day but rescue exercise could not start.
Rajgangpur sub-divisional police officer BB Bhoi said strong current in the nullah impacted search for the missing driver. Rescue operation would be initiated on Wednesday.