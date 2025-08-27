Trailer truck with driver swept away in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: A coal-laden trailer truck with its driver was swept away in the swelling Safei nullah near Jhantelbud under Bargaon police limits of Sundargarh district, about 80 km from Rourkela on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred when the driver, Sujit Aind, tried to negotiate the narrow road, which was submerged under the gushing floodwater. Aind, in his late 30s, is feared dead after being trapped inside the vehicle, while helper Arvind Barla managed to escape with the help of villagers.

Eyewitnesses said everything happened within seconds. Once the heavy vehicle entered the inundated road, it began tilting towards the driver’s end. Before anyone could comprehend, it had overturned and vanished under the water leaving onlookers perplexed with fear. The horrifying incident was captured by a villager in his mobile phone.