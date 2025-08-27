Water level of rivers going down, says Suresh Pujari

Many people have been evacuated and sheltered in relief camps in other districts like Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh. The damage caused by the floods will be assessed soon and compensation given to the affected people after reports are submitted by the collectors.

Engineer-in-chief of Water Resources department Chandrasekhar Padhi said water level of Subarnarekha and Baitarani rivers will drop further as rains have stopped in catchment areas. Subarnarekha was flowing below the danger level at Jamsholaghat in Mayurbhanj and Rajghat in Balasore.

At Jamsholaghat, the water level was 48.7 metre against the danger mark of 49.16 metre while at Rajghat, it had dropped to 10.33 metre as against the danger level of 10.36 metre. Similarly, Baitarani at Akhuapada has dropped to 17.68 metre against the danger mark of 18.33 metre.