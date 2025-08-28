90.9K farmers receive CM KISAN funds in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: A total of 90,995 farmers in Sambalpur, including 90,970 small and marginal cultivators and 25 landless ones, received the rabi 2025-26 instalment of the CM KISAN Assistance scheme on Wednesday.

They received Rs 2,000 each, amounting to Rs 18.36 crore, directly transferred to their bank accounts through DBT mode. Officials said digital technology has ensured transparency and strengthened farmers’ trust in the system.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday disbursed the rabi 2025-26 instalment of the CM Kisan Assistance scheme from OUAT in Bhubaneswar. Marking the state-level launch, the Sambalpur administration and the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment organised a district-level programme at Tapaswini Auditorium, where farmers, officials and dignitaries watched the live telecast of the CM’s address and fund transfer.

Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabinarayan Naik attended as chief guest, along with Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s representative Nauri Nayak, Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar, chief district agriculture officer Hemant Jena and other officials.

Extending Nuakhai greetings, Rabinarayan said more than 51 lakh farmers across the state are receiving direct financial aid under the scheme this season.