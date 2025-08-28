Mohan Charan Majhi hands out Rs 1K crore as CM KISAN aid for 51L farmers

BHUBANESWAR: A day before the Nuakhai festival, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday released the third installment of CM KISAN assistance to over 51 lakh small, marginal and landless farmers.

Majhi disbursed Rs 1,041 crore to 51,54,115 farmers including 39,239 landless agricultural households, who constitute about 80 per cent of the total farmers of the state, through direct benefit transfer (DBT). Each small and marginal farmer received Rs 2,000, which will supplement their farming activities in the ongoing kharif operation.

Addressing a function organised by the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department at OUAT campus, live-streamed to all the districts, the chief minister said his government has prioritised the welfare of farmers.

This single initiative has increased the annual income of registered farmers by at least Rs 38,000. “When combined with the Subhadra assistance of Rs 10,000 in a year and the PM and CM KISAN aid, the annual income of farmers has increased by at least Rs 58,000. This demonstrates the government’s commitment to double the income of farmers,” Majhi added.

He said that small and marginal farmers receive Rs 2,000 per crop season (Rs 4,000 annually) to purchase essential agricultural inputs. Landless agricultural households receive Rs 12,500 in three installments to support activities like goatery, poultry and duck rearing, mushroom cultivation and other allied agricultural activities.