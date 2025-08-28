After arrest for bribery, Odisha Finance Service officer in Vigilance net

BHUBANESWAR: After arresting Odisha Finance Service (OFS-I) officer Sarita Barik for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 25,000 from a person, the Vigilance has launched a probe to ascertain if she has amassed disproportionate assets through illegal means.

Barik, posted as an assistant commissioner of sales tax in Bhubaneswar-IV Circle, was caught red-handed on Tuesday while allegedly accepting the bribe from the owner of a food product firm towards exemption of fine and penalty tax related to reversal of his input tax credit of financial year 2020-2021.

Following her arrest, the anti-corruption agency raided her residence in Madhusudan Nagar of the city, her house in Baripada town and office chamber here. During searches, Barik was found in possession of bank deposits to the tune of Rs 60 lakh, gold ornaments weighing 222 gm and Rs 1.45 lakh cash.

The officers also recovered some jewellery item bills and documents related to Barik’s property in Bhubaneswar. “A probe has been launched to ascertain if she has amassed disproportionate assets. Efforts are also on to find the source of the cash found in her possession. Further action will be taken accordingly,” said a Vigilance officer.