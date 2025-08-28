Bengal man carries spy cam eyeglasses inside Srimandir, detained

PURI/BHUBANESWAR: Police on Wednesday detained a West Bengal native after he was found in possession of a spy camera-equipped eye glasses inside the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The man, identified as Arup Roy, had visited the shrine along with his family. Sources said a sevayat was accompanying the family but he was unaware that Roy was carrying a spy camera despite strict prohibition of photography and videography inside the 12th century shrine.

On noticing Roy’s suspicious activities, the Shree Jagannath Temple police caught hold of Roy and handed him over to Singhadwar police station for questioning. Roy reportedly told the police that it was his birthday and he wanted to capture some photographs and videos of his family members inside the temple.

“A case was registered against the visitor for carrying a spy camera inside the temple. Further investigation is continuing,” said Puri SP Prateek Singh.