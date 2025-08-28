Bengal man carries spy cam eyeglasses inside Srimandir, detained

PURI/BHUBANESWAR: Police on Wednesday detained a West Bengal native after he was found in possession of a spy camera-equipped eye glasses inside the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.
The man, identified as Arup Roy, had visited the shrine along with his family. Sources said a sevayat was accompanying the family but he was unaware that Roy was carrying a spy camera despite strict prohibition of photography and videography inside the 12th century shrine.
On noticing Roy’s suspicious activities, the Shree Jagannath Temple police caught hold of Roy and handed him over to Singhadwar police station for questioning. Roy reportedly told the police that it was his birthday and he wanted to capture some photographs and videos of his family members inside the temple.
“A case was registered against the visitor for carrying a spy camera inside the temple. Further investigation is continuing,” said Puri SP Prateek Singh.
This is the third such incident within a month where a person was caught recording videos inside the temple. The temple administration has already approached the state government requesting to amend the Shri Jagannath Temple Act with stringent penal provisions for such offences.
Sources said the existing provisions are lenient and with small fines. In many instances, the offenders are let off with just a warning. Meanwhile, police are planning to enhance checking of visitors inside the temple to prevent these type of violations.
“Some technological interventions like installation of specific AI-enabled cameras which can detect spy cameras may be implemented in the days ahead. However, emphasis will be on manual checking,” said a police officer.
In another development, a drone was sighted flying over the shrine in the evening. It was seen moving over Market Chhak to Srimandir and then towards Dolamandap Sahi nearby. Further probe is on, police said.