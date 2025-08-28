Book ‘Turf Battles’ by K Arumugam released in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of Asia Cup Hockey 2025, Delhi-based hockey historian K Arumugam’s book ‘Turf Battles’ was released by Hockey India President Padma Shri Dilip Tirkey at Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday.

The book speaks about India’s glorious Asia Cup journey. The book has been supported by Bhasukinath Group and social organisation OTHL.

Releasing the book, Tirkey said, “K Arumugam’s 15th book is Turf Battles. Five months back, his last book ‘March of Glory’, the story of India’s 1975 World Cup triumph was released. In my long association with him, I have admired his deep passion for hockey. He also wrote my biography titled ‘Olympic captain Dilip Tirkey’.”

The 12th edition of Asia Cup will commence in two days at Rajgir in Bihar from August 29 to September 7.

Speaking on the occasion, Arumugam said he had attempted to capture the vital moments of the 43-year-old history of Asia Cup in his book.

“It took a lot of research to publish the book. Now, I am in the process of publishing a book on the 100 year’s history of Indian hockey” he said while thanking Tirkey.