Floods dampen Ganesh Puja spirit in Kendrapara villages

KENDRAPARA: The flood in Aul, Rajkanika and Pattamundai blocks of Kendrapara cast a shadow over Ganesh Puja celebrations for hundreds of affected people on Wednesday.

Large numbers of villagers, particularly students, observe Ganesh Puja with pomp and gaiety in their villages and educational institutions. However, this year the festival brought misery as floods washed away their homes, villages and livelihoods.

"How can we celebrate? We have nothing to eat. The officials provided us only flattened rice," said Ajit Mallick of Manapur village. Kanha Das, a Class IX student from Dandisahi village whose three-roomed thatched house collapsed in the flood, said, "We faced the third flood on Sunday within a month. The recent flood poured cold water on our celebrations. It is time for struggle, not celebration."

The cloudy sky reflected the somber mood of flood-affected villagers on Ganesh Puja.

"Each year, we conduct Puja in our houses, clubs and educational institutions. But now silence has taken over the village. Leaders of political parties have been visiting our villages to help the flood-affected villagers. But many are shedding crocodile tears. We know our fate hangs in the balance," said Manidra Samal of Singhpur village.

5 gates of Jalaput dam opened

Jeypore: Jalaput dam authorities opened five sluice gates after water level in the reservoir reached its highest mark due to continuous heavy rainfall in catchment areas on Wednesday. Sources said the water level reached 2,748.55 ft against the highest level of 2,750 ft, prompting authorities to open the sluice gates. Officials said, 123 mm rainfall was recorded in Lamataput block, which resulted in rise of water level in the reservoir.