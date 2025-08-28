Man held with leopard skin in Odisha's Nuapada

NUAPADA: Forest officials arrested a man and seized a leopard skin from his possession in Khariar division on Monday.

The accused, identified as Hrushikesh Bag (25) of Sinapali village, was forwarded to court on Tuesday for violating multiple provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. According to the forest department, the seizure included a leopard skin measuring 173 cm in length (head to tail), a black backpack, and polythene sheets used for concealing it.

Addressing the media, Khariar DFO (territorial) Azeez Khan said, “Preliminary observations suggest that the leopard was a sub-adult big cat. The skin will be sent for forensic examination to ascertain further details, including the age and nature of death. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact location of the hunting and whether others were involved.”