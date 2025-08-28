Odisha to wrap up delimitation exercise by December: Revenue minister Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to wrap up the delimitation exercise by December before commencement of the census operations next year, said Revenue minister Suresh Pujari on Wednesday.

Speaking to mediapersons, the minister said a commission has been constituted for this purpose. It will meet soon to discuss all aspects of the delimitation work.

Official sources said boundaries of districts, sub-divisions, blocks and panchayats change during the delimitation exercise. However, while boundaries of districts and sub-divisions are likely to remain as it is, panchayat boundaries may change after the exercise this time. “The delimitation exercise will be completed by December as the census work will start next year,” Pujari said.

He further informed that when the census operations are underway, boundary changes for creation of new villages, new panchayats and new blocks, are suspended till they are completed. “As the state government does not want to stop the delimitation work midway, it has decided to complete it before commencement of the census operations,” the minister said adding, the department has issued a notification in this connection.