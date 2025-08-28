Odisha’s first jumbo rescue truck rolls out in Angul

ANGUL: The Angul forest division has launched the state’s first specially designed rescue truck to ensure safe and timely rescue of distressed elephants.

The first-of-its-kind truck was developed by Nirman Engineering of Jamshedpur at a cost of Rs 70 lakh and would strengthen wildlife management in the region. It also aligns with the broader vision of human-elephant coexistence and is expected to play a vital role in mitigating human-elephant conflict across Angul, Dhenkanal and adjoining districts.

Divisional forest officer of Angul Nitish Kumar said the truck has multiple special features like a foldable ramp by which elephants can be shifted into the truck using a winch, an internal cushion system to transport the animal in safe and comfortable manner. The vehicle also has an automatic temperature management system with thermal scanner while carrying the animal.

It also has provision of a 2,200 litre tank for feeding and bathing the animal when needed. A motor pump is available inside the truck and CCTVs are installed to monitor the animal.

The truck can accommodate one driver and has facility to carry four crew members. There are three chambers in it for the crew members.

“The truck was successfully tested in Chandaka range in lifting elephant. Since it arrived in Angul few days ago, it is not yet operational but is ready to be used anywhere in the state,” Kumar added.