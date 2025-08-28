Pelting rains drown Koraput, 100 villages cut off

JEYPORE/BHUBANESWAR: Koraput bore the brunt of the well-marked low pressure over northwest Bay of Bengal after it rained buckets in the southern district. The pelting showers shattered the single-day record and left large parts of the district waterlogged.
Jeypore received 190 mm rain in the last 24 hours, followed by Kotpad and Borigumma which recorded 160 mm each.
The average rainfall in Koraput district read 115.9 mm, a 683 per cent jump over the normal which brought normal life to a grinding halt. As many as 100 villages in Kotpad, Kundra, Boipariguda and Jeypore blocks were cut off after rivers like Kolab, Sukunala, Kurlu and Sapatadhara overflowed their banks, inundating large areas.
Road links between Boipariguda, Kundra and Kotpad were completely snapped, virtually isolating the three blocks from the rest of the district. Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Indravati, Kolab, Suruli, Saberi, Sapatadhara and their tributaries submerged over 2,000 hectare of standing paddy and sugarcane crops in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borigumma, Kundra and Boipariguda blocks.
Jeypore town was not spared as storm entered residential areas in Bell Road, Paninala Sahi, Sambartota, Christianpeta, Kumbhar Sahi and Parabeda, causing acute waterlogging.
Heavy rains in store for nine districts over the next two days
Preliminary reports revealed that at least 110 kutcha houses were damaged, while 60 gram panchayats across Nandapur, Jeypore, Kundra, Boipariguda, Borigumma and Koraput blocks have been affected.
“We have distributed around 125 polythene sheets to villagers whose houses were damaged on Wednesday. All tehsil and block officials have been instructed to remain on 24-hour alert to monitor the situation,” said a relief officer.
Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan informed that emergency personnel have been directed to remain on high alert and extend necessary assistance to affected people.
Meanwhile, the IMD said more rains are in store for the state over the next three days. Heavy rains are expected in Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada and Bargarh districts on Thursday, while Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Bargarh districts may receive similar showers on Friday.
In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, seven places received very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) under the influence of the system.