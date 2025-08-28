Pelting rains drown Koraput, 100 villages cut off

JEYPORE/BHUBANESWAR: Koraput bore the brunt of the well-marked low pressure over northwest Bay of Bengal after it rained buckets in the southern district. The pelting showers shattered the single-day record and left large parts of the district waterlogged.

Jeypore received 190 mm rain in the last 24 hours, followed by Kotpad and Borigumma which recorded 160 mm each.

The average rainfall in Koraput district read 115.9 mm, a 683 per cent jump over the normal which brought normal life to a grinding halt. As many as 100 villages in Kotpad, Kundra, Boipariguda and Jeypore blocks were cut off after rivers like Kolab, Sukunala, Kurlu and Sapatadhara overflowed their banks, inundating large areas.

Road links between Boipariguda, Kundra and Kotpad were completely snapped, virtually isolating the three blocks from the rest of the district. Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Indravati, Kolab, Suruli, Saberi, Sapatadhara and their tributaries submerged over 2,000 hectare of standing paddy and sugarcane crops in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borigumma, Kundra and Boipariguda blocks.

Jeypore town was not spared as storm entered residential areas in Bell Road, Paninala Sahi, Sambartota, Christianpeta, Kumbhar Sahi and Parabeda, causing acute waterlogging.