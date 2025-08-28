Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram seeks underpasses, train stoppages in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Wednesday sought intervention of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to address the long-pending demands for construction of three underpasses and train stoppages at Rourkela and Kalunga stations.

In a letter to Vaishnaw, the Sundargarh MP requested underpasses near Vedvyas and at Kalunga under Rajgangpur Assembly segment and Kapatmunda in Birmitrapur Assembly segment in Sundargarh district, citing heavy public demand and traffic requirements.

Oram said that proposals for stoppages of Pune-Howrah and Howrah-Pune Duronto Express trains at Rourkela were forwarded to Railway Board on November 15, 2023, March 15, 2024 and January 02, 2025, with replies still awaited.