YouTuber, missing for three days, rescued in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A 30-year-old YouTuber, who had gone missing from a tourist spot in Patrapur block of Ganjam district three days ago, was rescued by police and fire personnel after an intensive search on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Narendra Sahu of Kalamba village under Polsara block, had been untraceable since Sunday evening after he went to relieve himself near the Bariapathara waterfall, a popular tourist destination at the foothills of Mahendragiri in Buratala panchayat. He was rescued from Marmaria village, located deep inside the forests under Tumba police outpost, around 5 km from the waterfall.

Sahu, apart from being a vlogger, was employed with a grocery delivery company in Berhampur. He had gone to the waterfall along with friends to shoot content for his vlog. When he did not return, his friends launched a search but failed to find him.

They later lodged a missing complaint with the police. His footwear and motorcycle were later recovered from the spot, raising suspicion of foul play since he was carrying two expensive mobile phones, a camera, and cash.

Following the complaint, Jarada police registered a case and launched search operations with the assistance of Fire personnel. On Wednesday, police received information about his presence in Marmaria village.

“A team led by ASI Shekhar Bhuyan rushed to the village and rescued him. Narendra is stable, but appears to be worried. His statement will be recorded soon,” Jarada IIC Tuna Sasmal said. Further probe is on to find out how he ended up in Marmaria village.

The incident had gained wide attention on social media, with many expressing concern over the sudden disappearance of the vlogger. Sources said Sahu had lost his way in the forest and was rescued in an exhausted condition by tribals, who sheltered and fed him.