Edu-leaders convention calls for implementation of NEP across country

BHUBANESWAR: An Edu-leaders convention, commemorating the fifth anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 was organised in the state capital recently.

A joint initiative by CED India and CBSE Sahodaya School Complex, the convention focused on the vision of empowering schools and called for strong implementation of the new policy across the nation. Marking the five transformative years of NEP-2020, the event deliberated on its role in reshaping Indian education. The deliberations focused on the 21st century skills, creativity, values and scientific temperament - the very essence of NEP-2020.

On the occasion, Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh praised the organisers’ efforts and spoke on how NEP-2020 has paved way for promotion of inclusive education. Former director of NCERT Hrushikesh Senapati also emphasised inclusivity and holistic development of students during the event, while educationist Shankar Goenka highlighted the importance of visionary leadership in education. Sahodaya chairman Priyadarshi Nayak shared future schemes under Sahodaya’s roadmap to strengthen NEP’s implementation.

Around 100 educators and principals were also felicitated with Odisha Ratna, Odisha Gourav and Odisha Icon Awards for their innovative contributions to education, while national toppers were honoured by the Bharat Olympiad Foundation.

Social worker and BJP leader Smruti Pattnaik, DPS Paradip principal Jagneswar Bora and Guru Nanak Public School, Cuttack principal Sanchita Mohanty along with other dignitaries were present on the occasion.