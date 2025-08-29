Fertiliser black marketing leaves Cuttack paddy farmers in a lurch

CUTTACK: Even as kharif paddy cultivation has picked up across the district, short supply of government-supplied fertilisers has led to black marketing, compelling farmers to buy them at steep prices.

Sources said over 1.24 lakh hectare land has been taken up for kharif paddy cultivation in across 14 blocks of the district against the targeted over 1.47 lakh ha.

As per the estimation of the district agriculture office, around 21,300 tonne of fertilisers is required for over 1,24,911 hectare of paddy-cultivated land. However, only 2,338.98 metric tonne fertilisers have so far been provided to 140 primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) which is around 10.98 per cent of the requirement.

The administration has also authorised 593 licensed shops to sell fertilisers to farmers at government price. While the government has fixed the selling price of a bag containing of 45 kg urea, the most important nitrogenous fertiliser, at Rs 266.50, the same is being sold at Rs 500 or more by some unscrupulous traders.