Floodwater recedes in Odisha's Jajpur, 14 villages still waterlogged

JAJPUR: Despite receding floodwaters in Baitarani and its tributary Kani, residents of Dasarathapur block of Jajpur continue to face severe hardship due to damaged houses, loss of belongings, and scarcity of food and clean drinking water.

More than 8,000 residents across 14 villages in Kasapa and Mallikapur gram panchayats remain marooned five days after a 100-foot breach in Kani river embankment inundated their villages. Nearly 5,000 people have been rendered homeless. While many evacuated families sheltered in schools and relief camps have begun returning, they are struggling to cope as their houses and household items remain damaged.

“Floodwaters have remained stagnant in our villages for the past five days. My house and stored food grains were destroyed, and fodder for the cattle was washed away. Though we are given some rice as relief, how can we cook when our ovens are still under water?” said Rabindra Samal, a resident of Mallikapur. He added that the shortage of fodder and safe drinking water has compounded the crisis.

Several families who stayed back on rooftops instead of moving to camps are still awaiting relief. Stagnant water has also sparked health concerns.

The administration admitted that poor accessibility has hampered relief operations.

“Free cooked food is being provided in 25 relief camps. We are distributing rice, dry food, and fodder in the marooned areas on priority,” said Akash Pattanaik, BDO of Dasarathapur block, adding that repair work on the embankment breach will begin on Friday.