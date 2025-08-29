Four fishermen survive five days in sea, swim to safety in Odisha

BHADRAK/BHUBANESWAR: In a miraculous story of survival, four fishermen, who had gone missing in the deep sea since August 23, managed to make it back to the land on Wednesday night, after surviving five days in the rough sea.

After they boat capsized, they did not give up and continued to swim for about five days and finally reached the coast on Wednesday night.

Clinging to makeshift floats and swimming against strong currents, the fishermen managed to swim back towards the coast before being rescued. Their boat had reportedly snapped and sunk after developing a technical snag.

The fishermen were identified as Pabana Mallick (57), Bana Mallick (36), Prakash Malik (34) and Sapana Mallick (70), all of whom had set sail from Chudamani fishing harbour under Basudevpur block.

On August 21, the group ventured into the sea. According to the fishermen, their motorised boat developed a technical snag and drifted into deep waters. For three days, they tried to steer the vessel using its sail but on August 23 the boat snapped and started sinking.