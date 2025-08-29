Nuakhai celebrated with pomp, Pradhan partakes Nabanna feast

SAMBALPUR: Western Odisha’s agrarian festival Nuakhai was observed with traditional fervour and gaiety on Thursday, with families offering Nabanna (newly harvested rice) to their presiding deities and celebrating the occasion with the near and dear ones.

In Sambalpur, the rituals began during the stipulated lagna fixed between 10.33 am and 10.55 am, when the season’s first grains were offered to Maa Samaleswari, the region’s presiding deity.

The goddess was adorned with new attire and ornaments, and Nabanna was subsequently offered to all deities within the temple premises.

Similar rituals were performed at the shrines of Pataneswari in Balangir and Patnagarh, Sureswari in Subarnapur, Manikeswari in Kalahandi, and Sekharabasini in Sundargarh, marking the festive spirit across western Odisha.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined the celebrations in Sambalpur. He first visited Sindurpank in Maneswar block, where he participated in Nabanna feast with the family of a local resident, Shyamsundar Pati. Later, he offered prayers at the Maa Samaleswari temple and joined ministers, MLAs, journalists, and prominent personalities in partaking of the Nabanna prasad.